Bleday's contract will be selected by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's not yet clear whether Bleday will join the Marlins in time for Saturday's matchup against the Pirates, but his major-league debut appears to be imminent. The 2019 first-round pick has showcased his power potential at Triple-A Jacksonville to begin the year, slashing .228/.365/.467 with 19 homers, 54 runs, 51 RBI and a steal over 85 games. Jorge Soler exited Friday's game against Pittsburgh due to back stiffness, and Bleday is a strong candidate to fill in as the left fielder if Soler is forced to miss additional time.