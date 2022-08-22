Bleday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Bleday accounted for the Marlins' last run in the game with his eighth-inning solo shot. The 24-year-old outfielder has just two hits in his last five games, but both have left the yard, and he added a reasonable 4:7 BB:K in that span. Bleday is slashing .198/.305/.407 with four homers, five RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases through 27 contests, holding down a regular role in the heart of the lineup since his July 23 call-up.