Bleday went 4-for-6 with three walks, a double, two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored across both games of Triple-A Jacksonville's doubleheader Friday against Memphis.

The fourth overall pick in the 2019 has had a disappointing career so far in the Miami system, but Bleday might finally be putting things together. After going yard in both halves of Friday's twin bill the 24-year-old has hit safely in eight straight games, slashing .414/.528/.828 over that stretch with three homers, nine RBI, 10 runs and a sparkling 7:6 BB:K. That hot streak follows a .159/.321/.286 line over his first 18 games for Jacksonville, however, so Bleday likely has a ways to go before he'll put himself in line for his first promotion to the majors.