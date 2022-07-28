Bleday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
Despite the loss, Bleday provided an offensive highlight for the Marlins in the contest, belting his first big-league home run -- a 366-foot solo shot to right field in the fourth inning. The power shouldn't be surprising, as the 24-year-old cranked 19 homers over 85 games at the Triple-A level prior to his recent call-up. Bleday has gone 4-for-18 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base in addition to the homer over his first five big-league games.