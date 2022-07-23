Bleday isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bleday's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, and he'll likely be available to make his major-league debut off the bench if needed. The 24-year-old should have an opportunity to carve out at-bats in the outfield after Jorge Soler (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list, but Luke Williams is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday.
More News
-
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Called up by Marlins•
-
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Huge day in Triple-A twin bill•
-
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Still scuffling in Double-A•
-
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Enjoys power surge at Double-A•
-
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Might begin year at Triple-A•