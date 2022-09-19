site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Not starting Monday
Bleday isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Unsurprisingly, Bleday sits with a lefty in Wade Miley starting for the Cubs. The 24-year-old is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in his last couple games and has a dismal .451 OPS this month.
