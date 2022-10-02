site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Not starting Sunday
Bleday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bleday is hitless in his past four contests and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jesus Sanchez, Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia will start from left to right in the outfield.
