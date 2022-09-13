site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' JJ Bleday: On bench versus lefty
Bleday is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bleday is 4-for-31 in September and will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Bailey Falter on the mound for Philadelphia. Bryan De La Cruz will man center field and bat seventh.
