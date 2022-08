Bleday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Bleday will check out of the starting nine with a tough southpaw (Julio Urias) on the hill for the Dodgers. Miami will roll out an outfield of Luke Williams, Peyton Burdick and Jerar Encarnacion from left to right in the penultimate game of the series.