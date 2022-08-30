site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff

1 min read
Bleday is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bleday, who has struck out 12 times while recording five hits in his last 10 games, sits in favor of Peyton Burdick.
