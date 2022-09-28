Bleday went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

His third-inning blast off Carlos Carrasco gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead and provided valuable insurance when New York surged back for three runs in the fourth. Bleday snapped a 30-game homer drought with the performance, and his first taste of the majors has been largely disappointing as the 24-year-old carries a .175/.296/.322 slash line with five homers, four steals, 13 RBI and 19 runs through 216 plate appearances.