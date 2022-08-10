Bleday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.
Bleday provided the only offense for the Marlins on Tuesday, taking a Zack Wheeler fastball deep to right field in the fourth inning for his second home run of the season. The rookie outfielder is now slashing just .218/.283/.382 in 16 games since being called up from Triple-A on July 22. While he generated a strong 124 wRC+ in 85 games at Triple-A this year, he was buoyed by a high HR/FB ratio of 18.9 percent, so it remains to be seen whether he will find success in the majors.