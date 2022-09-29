site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' JJ Bleday: Takes seat Thursday
Bleday isn't starting Thursday against the Brewers.
Bleday hasn't started against a left-handed pitcher since Sept. 7, and he'll retreat to the bench with southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound Thursday. Bryan De La Cruz will man center field and bat fifth.
