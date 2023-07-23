Cueto did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over six innings in a 4-3 loss against the Rockies. He struck out eight.

Cueto had it going early, retiring the first eight batters he faced, five by way of strikeout, as the Marlins took a 1-0 lead. The veteran righty would only allow four baserunners over his six innings of work while recording a season-high eight strikeouts. Cueto had previously recorded just one strikeout through his only two appearances coming into Saturday and is still searching for his first win following the impressive outing.