Cueto did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over six innings in a 4-3 loss against the Rockies. He struck out eight.
Cueto had it going early, retiring the first eight batters he faced, five by way of strikeout, as the Marlins took a 1-0 lead. The veteran righty would only allow four baserunners over his six innings of work while recording a season-high eight strikeouts. Cueto had previously recorded just one strikeout through his only two appearances coming into Saturday and is still searching for his first win following the impressive outing.
