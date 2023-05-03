Cueto (biceps) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.
The two-time All-Star has been on the shelf since suffering a right biceps injury in his Marlins and season debut April 3. Cueto reportedly threw 60 pitches in a start at extended spring training last week, so if he can build on that workload when he takes the hill for Jacksonville on Saturday, he may not require any further rehab outings beyond that. Once the Marlins decide that he's ready to return from the IL, Cueto will likely replace Bryan Hoeing in the rotation.
