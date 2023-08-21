Cueto was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a viral infection, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what is ailing Cueto, but it will prevent him from making his next scheduled start, and perhaps more time beyond that.
