Cueto is starting Saturday against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The veteran most recently pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen July 16 in Baltimore, so he should be stretched out enough to qualify for the win if he pitches well Saturday. However, Cueto has 14 strikeouts in 29 minor-league innings and one strikeout in four innings in the big leagues, so he will be attempting to get by generating weak contact and there is limited fantasy upside due to the lack of strikeouts. Cueto could transition back to a long-relief role when Eury Perez is brought back from Triple-A, perhaps as early as next week.