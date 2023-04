Cueto (biceps) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday at the Marlins' spring training complex, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's good news that Cueto is ready to throw off a mound again, 10 days after landing on the IL because of a biceps issue, but the belief is that he will be brought back slowly after his spring buildup was affected by the same injury. The veteran right-hander could still miss several more weeks if that is indeed the plan.