Berti will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

With Brian Anderson recently making his return from the 10-day injured list and Joey Wendle (hamstring) on pace to return from the IL this weekend, Berti looked to be at risk of losing out on regular playing time at third base. Given how well Berti has performed over the past several weeks, the Marlins likely would have carved out a quasi-everyday role for the 32-year-old somewhere in the lineup when the team was back to full strength, but Jazz Chisholm's (back) move to the IL temporarily solves that conundrum. With Chisholm at risk of being sidelined through the All-Star break, Berti should take over as the Marlins' everyday second baseman and leadoff man against both left- and right-handed pitching. He's been a fantasy goldmine thus far in June, slashing .309/.374/.392 while supplying 15 runs, 10 RBI and a whopping 18 stolen bases.