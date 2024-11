Simpson cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Marlins' 40-man roster Monday.

A 27-year-old southpaw, Simpson had surgery in April to repair the ulnar nerve in his left elbow and was able to return late in the year with a rehab assignment before being assinged to Triple-A. Simpson logged a 7.62 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and a 19:7 K:BB in his final 13 innings last season and has never reached the big leagues.