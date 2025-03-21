Simpson walked one and struck out five over 2.1 scoreless, no-hit innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 27-year-old southpaw lost his spot on the 40-man roster during the offseason, but Simpson's performance in camp -- plus the Marlins' lack of established relief options from the left side -- has put him back on the radar. Simpson has a 12:4 K:BB through 9.1 Grapefruit League innings, and he's out-pitched Anthony Veneziano, who has an 8:7 K:BB in 9.2 spring frames. If Simpson does break camp on the 26-man roster, he may work in long relief behind an injury-ravaged rotation.