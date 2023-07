Simpson (shoulder) struck out two and allowed no hits and one walk over one inning in his lone appearance since being reinstated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list Saturday.

Simpson was on the IL for nearly three months due to a left shoulder injury. The 25-year-old reliever has yet to make his MLB debut, but he occupies a spot on the Marlins' 40-man roster and could be in the mix for a late-season call-up.