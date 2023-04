Chargois struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings of relief to record his first hold of the season in Friday's win over the Mets.

Jesus Luzardo blanked the Mets over 5.2 frames before handing things off to Chargois in the sixth, and the right-hander kept the goose eggs coming. The 32-year-old journeyman is on his fifth big-league team, but after posting strong numbers for the Rays and M's over the last two seasons, Chargois is expected to handle a high-leverage role for the Marlins in 2023.