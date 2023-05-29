Chargois allowed two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Regular closer Dylan Floro had pitched three straight days and was likely unavailable Sunday, while Tanner Scott recorded four outs for a hold against the middle of the Angels' order. Chargois looked far from dominant, but a double play helped him out, and he got Mike Trout to pop up with two runners in scoring position to end the game. Chargois had allowed three runs over his previous 2.2 innings. He's at a 2.79 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB through 9.2 innings over 11 appearances, and he's added two holds in addition to his first save of the year. Chargois is unlikely to be in the long-term picture for saves.