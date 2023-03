Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Chargois is dealing with a stiff neck, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chargois is already making progress with the neck trouble, and Schumaker believes he will be able to return to action for Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. The right-hander is expected to be a middle-innings option for Miami to begin the 2023 campaign.