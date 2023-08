Chargois was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 4, due to a strained rib cage, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander presumablely suffered the injury during his last appearance Wednesday against the Phillies when he fired two scoreless frames. Chargois will be eligible to be reinstated Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point.