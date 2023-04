The Marlins announced Monday that Chargois (oblique) has resumed upper-body plyometric activity, but he remains on a no-throw program, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chargois has been on the shelf since April 10 with a right oblique strain. Though he hasn't been shut down from activity entirely, the fact that he's not yet throwing presumably takes an April return from the 15-day injured list off the table.