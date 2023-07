Chargois recorded his fourth hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Phillies, not allowing a hit or a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Jesus Luzardo got the hook with one out in the seventh inning after hitting Bryson Stott with a pitch, but Chargois quickly induced a double play from Edmundo Sosa. The right-hander hasn't seen much high-leverage usage this season, and over 12 innings since the beginning of June, Chargois has a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB.