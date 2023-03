Chargois (neck) struck out two over a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 3-2 win over the Astros in Grapefruit League play.

A stiff neck kept Chargois out of commission for a few days, but the injury doesn't look as though it'll derail his bid for a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen. Chargois has covered 6.1 innings across seven appearances this spring, yielding two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.