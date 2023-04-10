The Marlins placed Chargois on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chargois made it just three pitches into his appearance out of the bullpen in Sunday's win over the Mets before departing with a previously undisclosed injury. The Marlins have now provided an updated diagnosis for Chargois, who will now be on the shelf for at least the next two and a half weeks while he recovers from the side strain. Miami summoned George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville to replace Chargois on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.