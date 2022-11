Chargois and Xavier Edwards were acquired by the Marlins from the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.

Chargois spent most of the summer on the injured list after he suffered an oblique strain in his season debut, but he was effective when available with a 2.42 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 22.1 innings. The 32-year-old should open 2023 in middle relief for Miami but could work his way into a higher-leverage role.