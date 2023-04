Chargois recorded one out and threw three pitches in the bottom of the seventh of Sunday's game against the Mets before being lifted with an apparent injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chargois induced a groundout from Luis Guillorme before the Marlins pulled him in favor of Dylan Floro with one out and no runners on. Expect the Marlins to provide an update on Chargois' condition after the game.