Watson is hitting .218/.264/.376 with six homers, nine steals and a 9:76 BB:K through 41 games for Single-A Jupiter.

Yes, you read that right -- he's struck out 76 times in 41 games and 178 plate appearances. That's a brutal 42.7 percent clip. Watson has been even worse recently, having whiffed 33 times in his last 69 at-bats over a span of 17 games; he's collected just 11 hits (10 singles and a double) in that span. A first-round pick last year, Watson is still only 19 and has plenty of time to get right in the minors, but his hot first few games of the year feel like a distant memory now.