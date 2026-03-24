Defrank has regularly hit 100 mph with his fastball this spring while showing a potentially plus changeup and the makings of a quality slider or sweeper, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Still only 17 years old, Defrank has also impressed Marlins brass with his makeup and maturity. "I would say what excites me the most is how much he grew last year and how much I think we're going to see him grow again this year because of his discipline, his work ethic, and just the physicality that he gained," director of player development Rachel Balkovec said. "I think he's exploded onto the map." Given DeFrank's age, Miami will treat the right-hander with kid gloves in 2026 after he threw 31 innings in the Dominican Summer League last year, but he'll climb prospect lists quickly if he stays healthy and continues to refine his control and his arsenal.