Stowers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays due to lingering hand soreness, Nate Karzmer of FishOnFirst reports.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Friday that Stowers will be available to pinch-hit, but he's currently dealing with hand soreness. Stowers is out of the lineup for a second straight game Friday, but the hand issue appears to be a short-term problem.