Stowers went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 13-12 win over the Yankees.

The grand slam was Stowers' second of the season, and it was the fifth time this year that he's collected at least four RBI. The 27-year-old first-time All-Star has been one of fantasy's breakout hitters in 2025 as well as one of the hottest hitters in baseball since late June particularly -- Stowers is slashing an incredible .358/.452/.840 with 14 home runs, nine doubles and 33 RBI over his last 32 games (126 plate appearances).