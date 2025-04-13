Stowers went 2-for-3 with one run scored two RBI in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

Stowers drove in his first run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and he knocked in what ended up being the game-winning run in the sixth frame with a double to center field that brought Xavier Edwards home. Stowers has gone 4-for-8 with two doubles, one triple and four RBI in the first two games of the series.