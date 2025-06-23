Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Ends power drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
The 27-year-old took Bryce Elder deep in the second inning to get the Marlins on the board. It was Stowers' 11th long ball of the season but his first since May 14, snapping a 31-game drought in which he's slashed a meager .228/.291/.297 with only five RBI. Stowers is showing signs of coming out of the slump even apart from the home run, however -- over his last 10 contests, he's gone 7-for-27 (.259) with three extra-base hits and a 5:6 BB:K.
