Stowers went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Thursday's 12-5 win over the Giants.

Stowers provided the Marlins with a good start, delivering a first-inning homer to open the scoring. The outfielder has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-20 (.300) with two homers, three doubles and four RBI in that span. Overall, Stowers is at a .275/.351/.482 slash line with 12 long balls, 38 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases over 75 games this season.