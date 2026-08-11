Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Heading to injured list

Miami placed Stowers on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on Tuesday.

Stowers exited Sunday's series finale early against the Angels with discomfort in his left hamstring, further leading to an IL stint. The 28-year-old will be sidelined for at least 10 days for the second time this season, after missing the first couple of weeks of the campaign due to a right hamstring strain. This year, the left-handed-hitting Stowers has batted .242/.327/.462 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI in 399 plate appearances. Miami recalled Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville.