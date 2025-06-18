Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Idle versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
After being included in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with southpaw Jesus Luzardo, the left-handed-hitting Stowers will head to the bench Wednesday as the Marlins face off against a second straight lefty (Ranger Suarez). Javier Sanoja will get the starting nod in left field in place of Stowers.
More News
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: On base three times Friday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out against southpaw•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Picks up base knock in return•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out again Sunday due to hand issue•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Available off bench Saturday•