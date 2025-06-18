default-cbs-image
Stowers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After being included in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with southpaw Jesus Luzardo, the left-handed-hitting Stowers will head to the bench Wednesday as the Marlins face off against a second straight lefty (Ranger Suarez). Javier Sanoja will get the starting nod in left field in place of Stowers.

