Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Injures hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros due to right hamstring tightness, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Stowers strained his right hamstring earlier this spring and had to sit out for two weeks because of it. It's unclear how serious his latest injury is, but there is now a chance that he opens the regular season on the injured list. If that happens, Griffin Conine and Heriberto Hernandez would be next in line to pick up starts in the outfield.
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