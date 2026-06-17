Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Leads charge in win with two homers

Stowers went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 12-4 rout of the Phillies.

The Marlins piled on 13 hits and five homers in total, with Stowers leading the way as he launched a two-run blast in the first inning off Andrew Painter and a solo shot in the sixth off Tanner Banks. It was his second multi-homer effort of the season, with the other also coming versus an NL East foe, May 21 against Atlanta. Despite Wednesday's outburst, Stowers is still slashing just .226/.308/.411 on the season with seven long balls, 23 runs and 27 RBI in 51 games.