Stowers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Friday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Stowers' power is back, as he's gone yard three times over the last five games to follow up a 31-game homer drought. He's gone 7-for-19 (.368) with six extra-base hits and six RBI in that five-game sample. He's looked good in his first full major-league season, posting a .277/.352/.496 slash line with 13 homers, 40 RBI, 36 runs scored and three stolen bases over 76 games.