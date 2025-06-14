Stowers went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old outfielder has been dealing with a sore hand since last week, but Stowers looked a little more comfortable at the plate Friday after going 1-for-11 with six strikeouts over his prior four contests. If he can stay healthy, Stowers appears headed for a breakout campaign in 2025, and through 248 plate appearances he's slashing .276/.344/.466 with 10 homers and 33 RBI.