Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out again Sunday due to hand issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Stowers will miss out on a fourth consecutive start while he continues to deal with a sore hand. Though he went unused in Saturday's 11-10 win, Stowers was reportedly available off the bench, so he appears likely to avoid a stint on the injured list. Javier Sanoja will get the nod in left field Sunday with Stowers out of the lineup.
