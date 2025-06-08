Stowers (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Stowers will miss out on a fourth consecutive start while he continues to deal with a sore hand. Though he went unused in Saturday's 11-10 win, Stowers was reportedly available off the bench, so he appears likely to avoid a stint on the injured list. Javier Sanoja will get the nod in left field Sunday with Stowers out of the lineup.