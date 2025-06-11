Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.
The left-handed-hitting Stowers played the last two games after missing some time with a hand injury, but he'll grab a seat Wednesday as the Pirates send southpaw Bailey Falter to the bump. Javier Sanoja will cover left field and bat ninth for the Marlins.
More News
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Picks up base knock in return•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out again Sunday due to hand issue•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Available off bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Battling hand soreness•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Getting rest Wednesday•