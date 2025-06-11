default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stowers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

The left-handed-hitting Stowers played the last two games after missing some time with a hand injury, but he'll grab a seat Wednesday as the Pirates send southpaw Bailey Falter to the bump. Javier Sanoja will cover left field and bat ninth for the Marlins.

More News