Stowers (hand) went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Pirates.

Stowers was cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing four straight games due to hand soreness. He came through with a base knock in the top of the eighth inning and later scored on an RBI double by Connor Norby. The club will presumably keep a close eye on Stowers' hand heading into the second matchup of the series Tuesday.