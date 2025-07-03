Stowers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

The outfielder chopped a Simeon Woods Richardson slider down the right-field line in the second inning to get the Marlins on the board, but their offense went cold the rest of the way. Stowers is up to 15 homers on the season in a breakout campaign, and five of them have come over the course of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's batting .406 (13-for-32) with four doubles, eight runs and 11 RBI.