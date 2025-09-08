Stowers (oblique) is back in Miami to be reevaluated Monday after being unable to play at Triple-A Jacksonville on his rehab assignment for the previous two days due to general fatigue, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Stowers began a rehab assignment Friday with Jacksonville, going 0-for-3 with a walk out of the designated hitter spot. However, he was held out of action the following two days due to fatigue, per Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network. It's unclear whether the fatigue is related to the oblique strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list in mid-August or is a different issue. More could be known about Stowers' status later Monday after he's looked at by team doctors.